    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 1

    
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which cryptocurrencies can keep rising until end of week?
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 15:28
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are coming back to the game, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 2.07% since yesterday.

    

    Despite today's rise, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure. If it happens far from the peak, sellers may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the $62,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,739 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, growing by 1.93%.

    

    From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the narrow range of $3,450-$3,500 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,466 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, going up by 1.69%.

    

    On the daily time frame, one should focus on the nearest vital zone of $0.4850. 

    
    
    
