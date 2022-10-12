KuCoin Introduces Zero-Fee Trading on Bitcoin, Ethereum Pairs

KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency ecosystem, announces a major time-limited promo offer for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) traders. Here’s how they can trade on KuCoin without paying any fees.

No fees for BTC, ETH pairs: Limited offer by KuCoin

According to the official announcement shared by the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange on its blog and social media accounts, a unique zero-fee promo campaign kicks off on Oct. 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

To celebrate #KuCoinTurns5 and reward all of our valued users, #KuCoin is launching its "0⃣ Fees for Trading $BTC & $ETH " time-limited event!



Take advantage of trading with zero fees! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ — KUCOIN (@kucoincom) October 10, 2022

The campaign will last for seven days. During the campaign, traders of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) pairs will be able to enjoy KuCoin services with no need to pay any fees. Four Bitcoin (BTC) pairs — BTC/USDT , BTC/USDC , BTC/TUSD and BTC/DAI — and five Ethereum (ETH) pairs — ETH/USDT , ETH/USDC , ETH/TUSD, ETH/DAI, ETH/BTC — will be available for zero-fee trading.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, KuCoin lifts both maker and taker fees. Meanwhile, during the campaign, fee discounts, affiliate rebates or other special offers will not be applicable.

Fee Rebate Voucher campaign goes live for trading bot users

Also, all participants in the campaign should be informed that trading volumes from all of the mentioned trading pairs will not be counted in Rewards Hub statistics.

Trading bots users can claim Fee Rebate Vouchers ; 1 million USDT in equivalent is allocated to fund this activity. Traders who claim these vouchers will be able to create grid bot strategies with no fees.

The KuCoin team will closely monitor transactional activity to disqualify trading volume generated by malicious actors involved in artificially increasing trading volume.