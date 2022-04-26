K4 Rally Introduces Blockchain-Based Car Racing Ecosystem with Native Token

One of the first in-browser simulators with NFTs, K4 Rally, launches to bring virtual racing to crypto

Since the inception of the videogames segment in the 1990s, motorway simulators were among the most popular gaming genres for children and adults. Novel on-chain play-to-earn K4 Rally is set to supercharge this genre with on-chain instruments.

K4 Rally launches to сhange the narrative in play-to-earn

Novel motorsport simulator K4 Rally promotes itself as a one-stop “Play-to-Earn+NFT” ecosystem designed to allow crypto enthusiasts to drive, upgrade, buy and sell tokenized rally cars.

Technically, K4 Rally is an in-browser game: to start enjoying its gameplay, crypto users do not need to install additional software on their PCs.

All elements of in-game architecture - cars, parts, accessories and so on - are minted on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain as ERC-721 tokens. Through these tokens, K4 Rally guarantees verified ownership of in-game goods for all players.

The K4 Rally team released K4R cryptocurrency as a backbone element of its tokenomics: these tokens will be used as rewards for the participants and winners of tournaments.

Tournaments, challenges, NFT trading

Also, a number of specific digital collectibles, including the likes of Race Cars, Race Drivers and Co-Drivers, will be available for purchasing with K4R tokens. Skilled players will be able to build a full-stack Race Garage.

Experienced and newbie players will have access to different methods of monetizing their skills. Players can form new teams and configure them by hiring and assigning positions, giving players improved performance and other bonuses.

Once a player or team obtains eligible cars, they can compete against other collectives on the platform; tournament participation requires holding K4R assets.

Virtual racing fans can boost their cars: every model can be advanced through 10 level-ups. Every level-up increases a car’s performance: speed, resource-efficiency and so on.

Last but not least, K4 Rally players can create content in order to sell it to other players. Thus, a profitable economic circle can be created even by a player with zero previous experience in blockchain and cryptocurrency.