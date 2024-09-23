INX Marketplace Partners With Backed to Advance Tokenized Stock Listings

Advertisement

INX, the regulated marketplace for trading security tokens and tokenized real-world assets, and Backed, a pioneer in real-world asset tokenization, announced today the listing of additional tokenized stocks on the INX platform for eligible non-U.S. users.

INX, a flagship marketplace at the intersection between stock trading and real-world asset tokenization, shares the details of its long-term strategic collaboration with regulated RWA innovator Backed.

Following the successful launch of tokenized Nvidia, INX and Backed are now expanding their offerings with the listing of tokenized Tesla (bTSLA), Microsoft (bMSFT), Google (bGOOGL) and Gamestop (bGME) stocks.

These assets, created under EU securities laws and tokenized on the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) network, are backed one-to-one by their corresponding underlying stocks, with the blockchain ledger conveying ownership.

Shy Datika, CEO of INX, stresses that the ongoing cooperation is set to showcase the disruptive potential of novel designs in the tokenization sphere:

We are excited to broaden our collaboration with Backed by adding these new tokenized stocks to our trading platform. This expansion is another step forward in our mission to enable the trading of real-world asset tokens. We aim to list additional tokenized RWA through other strategic partnerships regulations.

Also he highlighted that INX remains committed to advancing the accessibility and the efficiency of the tokenized asset market, pushing the boundaries of global finance in the B2B and B2C segments.

First-ever tokenized ETF goes live in two weeks

Adam Levi, Cofounder of Backed, indicates the next possible directions for the collaboration between two teams in their journey with tokenized stocks:

The launch of bNVDA was just the beginning. By adding Microsoft, Tesla, S&P 500 ETF and others,we are offering investors an even wider range of tokenized assets to build their portfolios. We believe this is the future of finance, where traditional assets and digital markets converge seamlessly on the blockchain.

In two weeks, INX will launch its first-ever tokenized ETF, the S&P 500 ETF (bCSPX), alongside tokenized Apple (bAAPL) and BlackRock’s iShares Treasury (bIB01) ETF.

Colin Butler, Global Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon Labs, welcomes the collaboration between INX and Backed:

At the core of public, open-source blockchains is the democratization of financial assets. This groundbreaking initiative, built on Polygon PoS, enables individuals who previously lacked access to basic investment and savings vehicles to finally participate in foundational aspects of the global financial systemWith Polygon PoS as a scalable, low-cost, and secure foundation, this expansion ensures accessibility for everyone, no matter where they are on their financial journey

This milestone opens a new range of financial assets to be digitized, expanding opportunities for non-U.S. eligible investors to trade a broader spectrum of traditional financial products on-chain.