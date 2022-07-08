Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low

Fresh U.S. jobs data is good news for economy but bad news for crypto market

Bitcoin fell lower on Friday, touching an intraday low of $21,164 on the Bitstamp exchange due to strong U.S. jobs data.

Image by tradingview.com

The U.S. economy added a whopping 372,000 jobs in June, significantly outperforming analysts' forecast of 250,000, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier today.



The exceptionally strong labor market suggests that U.S. recession fears were vastly overblown.



While this is good news for the U.S. economy, risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, dipped significantly lower since the buoyant jobs data will likely embolden the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates at a much faster pace.



Fed-dated swaps are now pricing with a 97% chance of yet another 75 basis point hike in July.