Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low

Fri, 07/08/2022 - 13:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fresh U.S. jobs data is good news for economy but bad news for crypto market
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin fell lower on Friday, touching an intraday low of $21,164 on the Bitstamp exchange due to strong U.S. jobs data.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The U.S. economy added a whopping 372,000 jobs in June, significantly outperforming analysts' forecast of 250,000, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier today.  

The exceptionally strong labor market suggests that U.S. recession fears were vastly overblown.  

While this is good news for the U.S. economy, risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, dipped significantly lower since the buoyant jobs data will likely embolden the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates at a much faster pace.

Fed-dated swaps are now pricing with a 97% chance of yet another 75 basis point hike in July.

Related
Solana Lawsuit: Dozens If Not Hundreds of Class Actions Might Likely Be Filed: CryptoLaw Founder
The world's most powerful central bank is attempting to perform a "soft landing," which means bringing down inflation with higher interest rates without causing a severe downturn.

As reported by U.Today, the Fed announced the first 75 basis point rate hike since 1994 in mid-June.   

Earlier this week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he would endorse another 50 basis point hike in September.
 
The Fed's hawkish monetary policy is believed to be the main reason behind Bitcoin's atrocious price performance in 2022. The largest cryptocurrency recently recorded its worst quarter in more than a decade. This is in sharp contrast to the 2021 bull market, during which the top cryptocurrency kept marking new record highs because of the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy.

As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recently said that Bitcoin could go lower before eventually recovering as soon as the Fed "flinches."

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Robinhood Introduces New Feature for SHIB, Solana Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit, DOGE Back Above Crucial Price Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/08/2022 - 16:23
Robinhood Introduces New Feature for SHIB, Solana Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit, DOGE Back Above Crucial Price Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Beats Cardano by Market Cap After XRPL Labs Major Announcement
07/08/2022 - 16:06
XRP Beats Cardano by Market Cap After XRPL Labs Major Announcement
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 8
07/08/2022 - 15:53
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk