Guggenheim CIO Says Crypto Is the Future

Thu, 06/17/2021 - 19:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Scott Minerd’s fickle attitude toward crypto may rival that of Elon Musk
Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, has tweeted yet another ambiguous statement about crypto, claiming that it represents the paradigm of the future.

At the same time, he predicts that constant price swings won’t go away:  

Crypto will continue to be volatile, but as a paradigm it is the future

Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Claims New Crypto Could Overtake Bitcoin and Ethereum
Notably, Minerd likened cryptocurrencies to Dutch tulips less than a month ago but later clarified that he saw Bitcoin and Ethereum as "the survivors."

The CIO of the $270 billion global investment firm has gained notoriety within the crypto community for making contradicting price Bitcoin price predictions.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

06/17/2021 - 19:43

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
