Guggenheim CIO Says Crypto Is the Future

Scott Minerd’s fickle attitude toward crypto may rival that of Elon Musk

Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, has tweeted yet another ambiguous statement about crypto, claiming that it represents the paradigm of the future.

At the same time, he predicts that constant price swings won’t go away:

Crypto will continue to be volatile, but as a paradigm it is the future

Notably, Minerd likened cryptocurrencies to Dutch tulips less than a month ago but later clarified that he saw Bitcoin and Ethereum as "the survivors."

The CIO of the $270 billion global investment firm has gained notoriety within the crypto community for making contradicting price Bitcoin price predictions.