    GoPlus Teams up With Neo X Sidechain to Implement Node Security Module

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    GoPlus ready to equip Neo X, Neo's EVM-compatible sidechain, with its patented User Security Model
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 13:13
    GoPlus Teams up With Neo X Sidechain to Implement Node Security Module
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Web3 user security platform GoPlus has announced that it has partnered with EVM-compatible sidechain Neo X to provide node security. Neo X, a sidechain of veteran blockchain Neo, becomes the first decentralized network to be equipped with this solution.

    GoPlus protects Neo X sidechain with extra security layer

    GoPlus, a new-gen blockchain-focused security company, shares the details of its partnership with EVM-compatible sidechain Neo X. GoPlus will supercharge the sidechain with User Security Module (USM), which is set to act as an additional node-level security layer.

    The integration with Neo X will allow users to seamlessly access an on-chain firewall service. The GoPlus User Security Module (USM) establishes a security layer on Neo X, automatically screening transactions against users' personalized security strategies and blocking risky ones in real time. 

    Advertisement

    This, in turn, ensures uninterrupted, secure blockchain interactions for all Neo X users, developers and their dApps, and enhances crypto asset protection. 

    HOT Stories
    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Anthony Scaramucci Teases His New Book on Bitcoin with Michael Saylor’s Foreword

    John Wang, Head of Eco-Growth at Neo, stresses the importance of GoPlus tooling activation on Neo X for the fair and inclusive economy of the sidechain:

    We are proud to be the first blockchain fully integrated with the GoPlus Security Module. Combined with our upcoming anti-MEV feature, Neo X users will experience unprecedented levels of security and fairness on our chain.

    The GoPlus User Security Module operates as a layer between user-initiated transactions on Neo X and GoPlus's SecWare services. 

    When a transaction is triggered, the USM intercepts the transaction data and forwards it to the SecWare. Leveraging GoPlus's open security data and computing layers, the SecWare performs real-time risk assessments on the transaction using advanced AI algorithms.

    Advanced security with no decentralization tradeoffs

    Brian Li, Marketing Lead at GoPlus, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for developers and customers of decentralized applications on Neo X:

    We're thrilled to partner with Neo X, marking a significant milestone as they become the first blockchain to support our User Security Module at the node level. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to enhancing security within the web3 ecosystem and providing robust protection for all users.

    GoPlus's USM forms a modular security layer for Web3. Adaptable and designed to integrate with any blockchain seamlessly, it enables blockchain networks to enhance user safety and provide greater protection against threats.

    By serving as the interface between users and Neo X’s sidechain, the USM enables GoPlus to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end security solution. This allows Neo X to maximize node-level security and identify threats while maintaining a permissionless and decentralized network.

    #NEO News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 12:56
    Cardano (ADA) Explodes 83% in Volume, Price Rally Coming?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 12:38
    ADA Spikes 8% as Major Cardano Cycle Trend Gains Momentum
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Super Champs Launches L3 Chain on Base, Creates Open Builder Platform for Scaled Web3 Games Franchise
    Tokeniza Launches First Funding Round on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Democratize Access to Non-Performing Loans
    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Explodes 83% in Volume, Price Rally Coming?
    ADA Spikes 8% as Major Cardano Cycle Trend Gains Momentum
    SHIB Burns Deep in Red – What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD