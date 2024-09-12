GoPlus Teams up With Neo X Sidechain to Implement Node Security Module

Advertisement

Web3 user security platform GoPlus has announced that it has partnered with EVM-compatible sidechain Neo X to provide node security. Neo X, a sidechain of veteran blockchain Neo, becomes the first decentralized network to be equipped with this solution.

GoPlus protects Neo X sidechain with extra security layer

GoPlus, a new-gen blockchain-focused security company, shares the details of its partnership with EVM-compatible sidechain Neo X. GoPlus will supercharge the sidechain with User Security Module (USM), which is set to act as an additional node-level security layer.

The integration with Neo X will allow users to seamlessly access an on-chain firewall service. The GoPlus User Security Module (USM) establishes a security layer on Neo X, automatically screening transactions against users' personalized security strategies and blocking risky ones in real time.

This, in turn, ensures uninterrupted, secure blockchain interactions for all Neo X users, developers and their dApps, and enhances crypto asset protection.

John Wang, Head of Eco-Growth at Neo, stresses the importance of GoPlus tooling activation on Neo X for the fair and inclusive economy of the sidechain:

We are proud to be the first blockchain fully integrated with the GoPlus Security Module. Combined with our upcoming anti-MEV feature, Neo X users will experience unprecedented levels of security and fairness on our chain.

The GoPlus User Security Module operates as a layer between user-initiated transactions on Neo X and GoPlus's SecWare services.

When a transaction is triggered, the USM intercepts the transaction data and forwards it to the SecWare. Leveraging GoPlus's open security data and computing layers, the SecWare performs real-time risk assessments on the transaction using advanced AI algorithms.

Advanced security with no decentralization tradeoffs

Brian Li, Marketing Lead at GoPlus, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for developers and customers of decentralized applications on Neo X:

We're thrilled to partner with Neo X, marking a significant milestone as they become the first blockchain to support our User Security Module at the node level. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to enhancing security within the web3 ecosystem and providing robust protection for all users.

GoPlus's USM forms a modular security layer for Web3. Adaptable and designed to integrate with any blockchain seamlessly, it enables blockchain networks to enhance user safety and provide greater protection against threats.

By serving as the interface between users and Neo X’s sidechain, the USM enables GoPlus to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end security solution. This allows Neo X to maximize node-level security and identify threats while maintaining a permissionless and decentralized network.