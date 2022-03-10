GK8 Cold Vault and MPC Solutions Provider to Start Tezos Blockchain Support

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

GK8 cold vault cryptocurrency storage and MPC solution for custody, DeFi, staking, NFT and tokenization support has announced adding support for Tezos Proof-of-Stake blockchain protocol. Implementing the blockchain protocol is available thanks to a grant provided by the Tezos Foundation.

GK8 is a regulation-ready solution that offers creation, signing and sending of a blockchain transaction with no internet connection. In combination with a high-performance MPC wallet, it allows users to complete a large quantity of automated transactions.

The company uses a unidirectional connection technology for cryptocurrency wallets, which adds a layer of security to cryptocurrency wallets. As the company reports, it leaves "no openings for hackers to exploit." The validation is made with Soc2 type 2 certification from the Big4 firm E&Y.

Besides the main storage solution, GK8 offers secure tokenization of traditional assets, which includes support of EVM-compatible L1 blockchains and access to all L2 smart contract-supported chains. With the help of the AON company, customers are provided with quick and seamless access to insurance of up to $750 million per vault.

As the head of operations at Tezos Foundation, Roman Schnider, noted, GK8 brings to the table a combination of security, professionalism and an efficient way of storing cryptocurrency assets via a cold vault and an MPC setup. Solutions similar to GK8's are important for institutional interactions with fast-growing industries like DApps on Tezos.

Details about GK8

GK8 is a blockchain security firm that offers blockchain-based assets management solutions for both institutional and retail clients. The company develops the cold vault storage that allows signing, sending and creating on-chain transactions with no internet connection.

By acquiring $115 million from Celsius Network, the company continues its independent operations on the market. Mastercard has officially chosen the company to help in defining the future of blockchain finance and payments.

The company already helps manage billions worth of digital assets, including platforms eToro, Securrency, blockchain fintech company WisdomTree and many others.