GK8 Cold Vault and MPC Solutions Provider to Start Tezos Blockchain Support

Companies
Thu, 03/10/2022 - 08:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
GK8 cold vault secure digital assets storage is now available for Tezos blockchain protocol
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

GK8 cold vault cryptocurrency storage and MPC solution for custody, DeFi, staking, NFT and tokenization support has announced adding support for Tezos Proof-of-Stake blockchain protocol. Implementing the blockchain protocol is available thanks to a grant provided by the Tezos Foundation.

GK8 is a regulation-ready solution that offers creation, signing and sending of a blockchain transaction with no internet connection. In combination with a high-performance MPC wallet, it allows users to complete a large quantity of automated transactions.

The company uses a unidirectional connection technology for cryptocurrency wallets, which adds a layer of security to cryptocurrency wallets. As the company reports, it leaves "no openings for hackers to exploit." The validation is made with Soc2 type 2 certification from the Big4 firm E&Y.

GK8 Website
Source: GK8

Besides the main storage solution, GK8 offers secure tokenization of traditional assets, which includes support of EVM-compatible L1 blockchains and access to all L2 smart contract-supported chains. With the help of the AON company, customers are provided with quick and seamless access to insurance of up to $750 million per vault. 

As the head of operations at Tezos Foundation, Roman Schnider, noted, GK8 brings to the table a combination of security, professionalism and an efficient way of storing cryptocurrency assets via a cold vault and an MPC setup. Solutions similar to GK8's are important for institutional interactions with fast-growing industries like DApps on Tezos.

Details about GK8

GK8 is a blockchain security firm that offers blockchain-based assets management solutions for both institutional and retail clients. The company develops the cold vault storage that allows signing, sending and creating on-chain transactions with no internet connection.

By acquiring $115 million from Celsius Network, the company continues its independent operations on the market. Mastercard has officially chosen the company to help in defining the future of blockchain finance and payments.

The company already helps manage billions worth of digital assets, including platforms eToro, Securrency, blockchain fintech company WisdomTree and many others.

#Blockchain News #Tezos News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

