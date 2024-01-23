Advertisement
Ethereum Whale Moves $46 Million in ETH Across Binance, Bitfinex and Aave: Details

article image
Mushumir Butt
Community watches closely for potential market impacts as Ethereum whale makes huge transfers
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 11:01
In a surprising move that has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community, an Ethereum (ETH) whale has orchestrated a series of transactions involving major exchanges, moving a staggering $46.02 million in ETH over the past two days. The entity, utilizing a network of eight wallets, withdrew funds from Binance and Bitfinex before staking with Lido, a liquid staking solution.

Blockchain analytics platform Spot On Chain first brought attention to the substantial transactions through a tweet, revealing intricate details of the massive ETH movement. The whale withdrew the Ethereum holdings from crypto exchanges Binance and Bitfinex at an average price of approximately $2,419.

Subsequently, five wallets were employed to withdraw 50.15 million USDT from Aave, a prominent DeFi protocol, to the CEX trading platform, exchanging the stablecoin for 19,021 ETH, equivalent to the $46.02 million value. Spot On Chain further disclosed that three wallets still retained around 30 million USDT in Aave, sparking speculation that they might deposit these funds into a CEX soon, potentially acquiring more ETH.

Ethereum price struggles

The timing of these transactions coincided with a challenging period for the Ethereum market. At the time of the whale's activity, the price of ETH struggled, recording a 4.57% dip in the last 24 hours and a 9.46% decline in the past week. Current market data indicates ETH trading at $2,296.

Coinglass, another analytics platform, reported a significant amount of liquidations for ETH within the last 24 hours, totaling $53.78 million. Of this amount, $47.48 million resulted from long liquidations, while short liquidations accounted for $6.29 million. The liquidation data underscores the volatility and uncertainty prevalent on the market, with traders experiencing significant losses.

Market analysts and enthusiasts are closely monitoring these developments, as such large-scale transactions from influential entities often lead to speculation and conjecture regarding potential market impacts. Traders and investors are advised to exercise caution and stay vigilant as the cryptocurrency landscape continues to unfold, revealing the dynamics of this rapidly evolving market.

Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

