Ethereum Whale Moves $46 Million in ETH Across Binance, Bitfinex and Aave: Details

In a surprising move that has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community, an Ethereum (ETH) whale has orchestrated a series of transactions involving major exchanges, moving a staggering $46.02 million in ETH over the past two days. The entity, utilizing a network of eight wallets, withdrew funds from Binance and Bitfinex before staking with Lido, a liquid staking solution.

Blockchain analytics platform Spot On Chain first brought attention to the substantial transactions through a tweet, revealing intricate details of the massive ETH movement. The whale withdrew the Ethereum holdings from crypto exchanges Binance and Bitfinex at an average price of approximately $2,419.

Over the past 2 days, an entity with 8 wallets withdrew $46.02M in $ETH from #Binance and #Bitfinex at ~$2,419, then staked with #Lido:



- 5 wallets withdrew 50.15M $USDT from #Aave to CEX for 19,021 $ETH ($46.02M).



- 3 wallets still hold ~30M $USDT in #Aave and may deposit it… pic.twitter.com/vqPYTTaWjT — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) January 23, 2024

Subsequently, five wallets were employed to withdraw 50.15 million USDT from Aave, a prominent DeFi protocol, to the CEX trading platform, exchanging the stablecoin for 19,021 ETH, equivalent to the $46.02 million value. Spot On Chain further disclosed that three wallets still retained around 30 million USDT in Aave, sparking speculation that they might deposit these funds into a CEX soon, potentially acquiring more ETH.

Ethereum price struggles

The timing of these transactions coincided with a challenging period for the Ethereum market. At the time of the whale's activity, the price of ETH struggled, recording a 4.57% dip in the last 24 hours and a 9.46% decline in the past week. Current market data indicates ETH trading at $2,296.

Coinglass, another analytics platform, reported a significant amount of liquidations for ETH within the last 24 hours, totaling $53.78 million. Of this amount, $47.48 million resulted from long liquidations, while short liquidations accounted for $6.29 million. The liquidation data underscores the volatility and uncertainty prevalent on the market, with traders experiencing significant losses.