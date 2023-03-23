DOGE Price Analysis for March 23

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see continued rise of DOGE?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins are back to the green zone after the correction of the cryptocurrency market.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 3% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE seems not to stop growing, trading near the local resistance at $0.0781.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.08 zone shortly.

On the daily chart, the situation is also bullish as the rate is about to fix above the vital level of $0.07788. If that happens, there are high chances to see a midterm upward move to the $0.082-$0.084 zone by the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the price is far away from key levels. However, if the candle fixes above the $0.07597 mark, growth may continue to the $0.085 zone within the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.078 at press time.