DOGE Price Analysis for March 23

Thu, 03/23/2023 - 16:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see continued rise of DOGE?
DOGE Price Analysis for March 23
Most of the coins are back to the green zone after the correction of the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 3% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE seems not to stop growing, trading near the local resistance at $0.0781.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.08 zone shortly.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is also bullish as the rate is about to fix above the vital level of $0.07788. If that happens, there are high chances to see a midterm upward move to the $0.082-$0.084 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the price is far away from key levels. However, if the candle fixes above the $0.07597 mark, growth may continue to the $0.085 zone within the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.078 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

