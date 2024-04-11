ETHDam 2024 Conference: 600 Attendees, Leading Privacy and Security Experts, Networking and Hackathon With Industry Critical Backdrop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Together with their most skilled colleagues, attendees of ETHDam will solve hackathon bounties, listen to top speakers, network and discuss the cutting-edge developments in the Web3 privacy and security spheres.

ETHDam 2024 kicks off in Amsterdam, announces conference and hackathon

ETHDam, the flagship privacy and security conference and hackathon, is set to take place in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 12-14, 2024. For its second iteration, ETHDam will gather more than 600 participants, bringing the best privacy and security innovators in the crypto industry.

Image by ETHDam

ETHDam is organized by CryptoCanal, an education and events platform growing in Amsterdam, spreading its roots to Rotterdam and Zürich.

CryptoCanal unites a community of crypto enthusiasts driven to make a positive impact on the world. CryptoCanal is focused on education, events and services for the crypto industry. Committed to upholding cypherpunk values like privacy, sovereignty and censorship resistance, its key mission is to foster learning, connection and collaboration among individuals in the crypto space.

ETHDam organizer Eleonore Blanc explained some key focuses of the upcoming conference in a statement:

As a privacy and security-focused conference, we encourage panels on the harder discussion topics. Privacy is normal, and we need to talk about it

ETHDam 2024’s list of speakers includes OP Labs’ Protolambda, SpankChain’s Ameen Soleimani, Rated Labs’ Elias Simos, Justin Bons of CyberCapital, Menno Martens of VanEck, Anton Bukov of 1Inch Network and more.

U.Today is backing CryptoCanal’s ETHDam 2024 as media partner

The conference will take place against the heated backdrop of Alexey Pertsev’s trial. Arrested in August 2022 in the Netherlands, Pertsev is accused of laundering $1.2 billion through his open-source protocol Tornado Cash.

In the dynamic space of ETHDam, privacy and security will take centre stage, with groundbreaking discussions on hacks, recovery, and the revolutionary work of figures like Pertsev.

Per a statement by its organizers, the conference is expected to bridge the gap between various audiences on the cryptocurrency scene with a particular emphasis on privacy and security:

In the conversations, we demystify complex blockchain concepts, aiming to make them accessible to everyone. ETHDam serves as a bridge between simplicity and the profound, connecting individuals with the latest in Privacy, Security, and cutting-edge tech.

As usual, ETHDam 2024’s media coverage is backed by a clutch of top-tier cryptocurrency media outlets.

U.Today, a reputable crypto media outlet with 4.4 million monthly users, is excited to join this cohort, together with other industry heavyweights.

Besides conference tracks and hackathons, the organizers announced powerful networking opportunities for every attendee, be they marketers, tech developers, analysts or VCs.