ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 6

Bulls might have fixed their long positions as most of the coins are in the red zone. Solana (SOL) is the only crypto from the top 10 list located under a bullish mood.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) keeps going down since yesterday, falling by 3% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is looking bearish with no bullish signals. The leading altcoin has touched the support at $4,375 and is currently trading near it. Even though the selling trading volume is low, there is a high chance to see a breakout, followed by a decline to the next level at $4,170. Such a scenario can occur if the daily candle fixes below $4,375.
Ethereum is trading at $4,390 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has shown the same decline as Ethereum (ETH). It has dropped by 2.72%.
From the technical point of view, XRP is less bearish than Ethereum (ETH). The altcoin has retested the liquidity zone at $1.078, which means that bulls may have gained energy for further growth.
In such a scenario, one may expect a rise to the area around $1.20 next week. The low selling trading volume confirms the weakness of bears to keep the decline alive.
XRP is trading at $1.13169 at press time.