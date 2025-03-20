DWF Labs Shows Interest in Supporting BNB Chain Projects as Metrics Rocketing

Advertisement

BNB Smart Chain, a Binance-backed smart contract platform built around Binance Coin (BNB) cryptocurrency, is witnessing impressive growth in recent weeks. By trading activity and user onboarding metrics, it outshined both major rivals Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH).

BNB Smart Chain metrics are rocketing: DEX volume surpasses Solana, Ethereum

BNB Smart Chain saw its TVL increase by 6% in seven days only, outperforming other major programmable L1s. Such calculations were shared by DWF Ventures, a VC arm of major market maker DWF Labs. BNB ecosystem's top DEX, PancakeSwap, generated $2.7 billion in daily volume and even surpassed Uniswap, a dominant DEX on EVM.

.@BNBCHAIN has been the centre of discussion this week, with their DEX volume surpassing @ethereum and @solana 🚀



Let's break down what happened and their catalysts👇 pic.twitter.com/y9gRwbx5UY — DWF Ventures (@DWFVentures) March 20, 2025

CAKE, a core native cryptocurrency of PancakeSwap, registered 40% increase in 24 hours on March 17, 2025.

Advertisement

Also, the blockchain onboarded a number of trending meme coins. Some of them were directly mentioned by Binance's founder and ex-ceo Changpeng Zhao, known colloquially as CZ.

As noticed by DWF Ventures' report, strategic expansion into meme coins, bringing fresh verticals into the ecosystem and a number of positive news about BNB and Binance were three crucial catalysts that contributed to BNB Smart Chain's growth last weeks.

BNB Smart Chain bets big on promising fresh verticals for ecosystem expansion, including DeSci, DePIN and RWA, the report concludes. The ecosystem metrics immediately benefit from launches of fresh altcoins in these spheres.

DWF Ventures ready to fuel projects on BNB Smart Chain with funding

Besides that, Binance Wallet (former Binance Web3 Wallet) just introduced zero trading fees for all trading pairs for six months, potentially attracting traders and increasing trading volume on the platform.

Additionally, Emirati state-owned investment firm MGX announced a $2 billion investment into Binance, making the single largest investment into a crypto company.

Amid this positive context, DWF Labs yet again reaffirms its commitment to supporting trailblazing startups, leveraging BSC fast and cost-effective platform for dApp building.