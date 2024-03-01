Dogwifhat (WIF) Sees Major Influx From Solana Trader: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogwifhat (WIF), an emerging meme coin in the cryptocurrency world, has seen a significant influx of investment from a single Solana (SOL) trader, sparking widespread interest and speculation among the crypto community. According to a recent tweet by the blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, an unidentified trader withdrew a substantial sum of 16,160 SOL, equivalent to approximately $2.15 million, from Binance.

Advertisement

5 hours ago, a fresh wallet withdrew 16,160 $SOL($2.15M) from #Binance and spent the 16,160 $SOL($2.15M) to buy 2.43M $WIF at $0.8871.



Did he know something that we don't?https://t.co/Ajhl4hlNSu pic.twitter.com/Qte5nvyFes — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 1, 2024

The funds were then used to purchase an astonishing 2.43 million WIF tokens at a rate of $0.8871 per token. This hefty transaction has prompted questions regarding the trader's motives and whether they possess insider information. The market has responded favorably to this move, with the price of WIF experiencing a notable surge . As of now, the Dogwifhat price has climbed to $0.9762, marking a 16.42% increase over the last 24 hours and a 334.97% rise in the past 30 days.

Robinhood lists Dogwifhat

Adding to the bullish sentiment surrounding Dogwifhat is the recent development involving Robinhood Crypto Europe. In a move that went under the radar, Robinhood, a popular financial services company known for its trading app, has quietly added WIF to its list of supported assets for its European cryptocurrency trading platform.

This addition is notable as Robinhood did not make an official announcement concerning the inclusion of WIF. Nevertheless, the meme coin is now available for trading to Robinhood's European users, potentially opening up a new market for the Solana-based token. The inclusion of Dogwifhat on Robinhood comes amid growing interest in meme coins within the Solana ecosystem, which saw a significant wave of attention in December 2023.

WIF, alongside other tokens such as Bonk (BONK), has been gaining traction as part of this trend. The sudden interest and investment in Dogwifhat, particularly from a significant Solana trader, have led to speculation and excitement within the crypto community, with many eager to see how this unexpected turn of events will unfold.