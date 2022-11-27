Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%

Sun, 11/27/2022 - 10:55
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Prominent meme coin trying to replicate November's 120% rally
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As we have mentioned in our recent market review, Dogecoin is gradually gaining momentum on the market, with the 3-day return of the current rally reaching 20%, which creates the foundation for a solid run to highs we saw back in the beginning of November.

Six days ago, DOGE successfully bounced off of the local support level and then started its way up. In less than a week, the leading meme currency has gained more than 35% to its value, leaving alternatives like Shiba Inu way behind in terms of market performance.

Dogecoin chart
Source: TradingView

Such explosive performance could be tied to a number of factors, including Elon Musk's desire to build his own "Tesla Phone" if Twitter gets delisted from all major application stores on mobile devices.

As an alternative to payments, cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin might get implemented inside the app, making payments from all over the world possible, with no limitations whatsoever thanks to the decentralized nature of Dogecoin's blockchain that mostly replicates Bitcoin.

However, there's more behind DOGE's rally than Musk's integration. According to technical indicators like exponential moving averages, Dogecoin is moving on the verge of a reversal as the 200- and the 50-day moving averages are getting extremely close to each other.

Related
Dogecoin Pumps 15% as Elon Musk Says He May Launch Alternative Smartphone

Historically, line convergence leads to a volatility spike in either direction, which, in Dogecoin's case, will most likely lead to an acceleration and continuation of the current rally, especially if the aforementioned rumor gains more traction among cryptocurrency investors.

At press time, Dogecoin is moving at $0.099, actively trying to break the $0.1 psychological threshold. In case of success, the next price level to conquer would be $0.11 — a breakdown point during the previous 120% rally.

#Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu: is it still worth investing in the altcoin meme?
11/28/2022 - 00:00
Shiba Inu: is it still worth investing in the altcoin meme?
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 27
11/27/2022 - 21:30
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Trader Claims Bitcoin May Drop Much Lower
11/27/2022 - 19:27
Trader Claims Bitcoin May Drop Much Lower
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya