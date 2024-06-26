Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for June 26

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is accumulation period of XRP going to last?
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 15:50
    XRP Price Prediction for June 26
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins from the top 10 list are bouncing off, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.07% over the last 24 hours.

    Despite today's slight drop, the price of XRP is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.4706. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to the test of the resistance of $0.4774 by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is unchanged from the technical point of view. 

    If the daily bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $0.47-$0.49 remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    On the weekly chart, the picture is bearish; however, one should focus on the candle's closure. If it happens far from the bar's low, there is a possibility of seeing a bounce back to the $0.48-$0.49 zone.

    XRP is trading at $0.4745 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

