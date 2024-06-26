XRP Price Prediction for June 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins from the top 10 list are bouncing off, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.07% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight drop, the price of XRP is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.4706. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to the test of the resistance of $0.4774 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is unchanged from the technical point of view.

If the daily bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $0.47-$0.49 remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the picture is bearish; however, one should focus on the candle's closure. If it happens far from the bar's low, there is a possibility of seeing a bounce back to the $0.48-$0.49 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4745 at press time.