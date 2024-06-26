Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are keeping the pressure on, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 0.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is in the middle of the narrow channel.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of yesterday's bar's peak. If it happens far from the $139.90 level, the correction may continue to the $135 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as only a few days remain until the candle's closure. However, if it happens near its high, buyers have the chance to seize the initiative and fix above the $140 zone.

SOL is trading at $137.68 at press time.