CryptantCrab Primordials NFTs Go Live on April 19

First developed by Appxplore (iCandy) as one of the first Web3 games on Ethereum back in 2018, CryptantCrab netted winning players over 32 ETH in prize rewards for its tournaments. Now the product is nearing a massive NFT drop and CRAB token distribution.

CryptantCrab premium Primordials NFTs set to launch on April 19

Per the official announcement by the CryptantCrab Web3 game team, its key NFT collection, CryptantCrab Primordials, is ready to be unveiled on April 19, 2024. Primordial Crabs will hatch from their elemental eggs and take the form of powerful ancients.

Cryptant is a powerful resource that allows you to take your crabs to greater heights.



Take control by grafting parts from other crabs or let fate decide for you by mutating your existing crabs. pic.twitter.com/DczUk4iOUo — CryptantCrab Prime (@CryptantCrab) February 26, 2024

Then, gamers will be able to benefit from the NFTs as part of PVP GameFi ecosystem CryptantCrab Prime.

Step by step, CryptantCrab Prime will introduce to its players the opportunity to play-and-earn more ETH from a prize pool that is currently at over 16 ETH and will continue to accumulate.

Right now, CryptantCrab is running a public pre-registration campaign that allows participants to get access to $5,000 in CRAB tokens. The rewards will be claimable once the CryptantCrab Prime goes live on mainnet.

3% of net CRAB token supply will go to Primordials holders

In conjunction with the NFT reveal, 3% of total Crab Token supply will be airdropped to Primordials holders, with the portion of Crab Tokens received to be determined by the quantity and rarity of Primordials held.

On top of this airdrop, Primordials holders will continue to enjoy additional benefits from their Primordials, including persistent incentives from the Ecosystem Fund. The token’s integration into the ecosystem will further enhance player and holder participation.

The extended distribution will be handled as a collaboration between Appxplore (iCandy) and Crab DAO, formed by veteran CryptantCrab players and GameFi enthusiasts.

In Q2 of 2024, the game is set to be released on Arbitrum, a dominant Ethereum (ETH) second-layer scaling network. The release on Arbitrum is set to guarantee lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees for all participants.

New-gen Web3 gaming experience from segment veterans

The CryptantCrab NFT launch and generous airdrop mark a new milestone in the progress of the GameFi segment. The game is backed by one of the most influential development teams of the scene, Appxplore.

Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that have garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play’s Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.