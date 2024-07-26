CoinEx Celebrates 2024 Paris Olympics with "Crypto Gold Rush" Campaign

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CoinEx Cryptocurrency Exchange is thrilled to announce the launch of the "OlympicsGoldRush" campaign, designed to coincide with the 2024 Paris Olympics. The event is running from July 23 to August 11, 2024, offering a thrilling and rewarding experience for all participants.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, will be a time of excitement and passion. CoinEx aims to amplify this spirit through "OlympicsGoldRush," a series of engaging activities and competitions that give users the sensation of a gold rush. Whether through simple predictions or more challenging contests, every participant has a chance to win rewards and experience the joy of striving for and achieving their goals. CoinEx hopes to inspire more users to actively engage in trading and create a vibrant and enthusiastic community.

Participants in the "OlympicsGoldRush" campaign can look forward to exclusive CoinEx Olympics merchandise , including football jerseys, socks, towels, and footballs. Additionally, CoinEx will be giving away fan tokens and CET tokens to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

Activities highlights:

Invite friends to join CoinEx and unlock a prize pool.

For new registered users, complete tasks to receive a welcome package.

Compete with top traders in our futures trading competition.

The total value of the prizes given away throughout the campaign amounts to $300,000. Join CoinEx's "OlympicsGoldRush" and immerse yourself in the excitement of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win fantastic rewards and be part of a dynamic community. Follow our social media now!

For more information, visit our campaign page or CoinEx's X .

About CoinEx Ecosystem

As a pioneer in Web3 development, CoinEx is dedicated to building critical infrastructure to facilitate the circulation, application, and development of blockchain technology. With a focus on expertise, transparency, and user satisfaction, CoinEx continues to set the standard in the cryptocurrency industry.

CoinEx has a comprehensive ecosystem, including the trusted global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, the secure cryptocurrency wallet CoinEx Wallet, the smart contract chain CoinEx Smart Chain, the blockchain explorer CoinEx Explorer, and CoinEx Charity. Under the "User First" philosophy, our mission is to empower users with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the digital asset market successfully.