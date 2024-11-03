Advertisement
    Cardano Creator Faces Key Controversy in ADA Community

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) community decides if creator and founder Charles Hoskinson is needed
    Sun, 3/11/2024 - 13:12
    The new day brought a new controversy around Cardano (ADA), and this time because of Charles Hoskinson, creator, founder of the blockchain and the leading representative of its decentralized ecosystem. The controversy allegedly erupted after Hoskinson commented on a meme coin that mimicked his Waldo costume for Halloween. In addition to commenting on an unproven asset, the entrepreneur included a link to its price chart.

    As in most cases, the meme coin turned out to be rugged by its developer with all liquidity gone, and the frustration of the ADA community turned to Hoskinson, who in the view of some Cardano enthusiasts behaved irresponsibly.

    Some of the accusations went further, calling Hoskinson the actual source of all Cardano problems in public media, problems of ADA's price fall and labeling him as a "cancer of Cardano."

    Yes or no?

    In response to these community concerns, Hoskinson organized a week-long poll on X with a simple question "Is Charles Hoskinson a cancer for Cardano?" and two options: yes or no. At the moment, the majority is, surprisingly or not, on the "yes" side, with 50.5% to 49.5% on the "no" side.

    While the ADA community still has over six days to vote, some of the prominent ADA supporters have already shown support for Hoskinson, with Rick McCracken for example saying that the poll could be sabotaged by bots and that Hoskinson is not a "cancer of Cardano" as he created and pushed it.

    "Maybe highly vocal and abrasive at times, with strong reactions, but everyone is human," the enthusiast concluded in his speech.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

