    Cardano (ADA) Sees Sudden Surge in Trading Activity, What Happened?

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Is Cardano finally ready for bounce?
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 12:54
    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment, Cardano is currently experiencing “historically high” address activity spikes.

    Other cryptocurrencies with a notable surge in address activity include Quant and Holo.

    Historically, this means that such crypto assets could potentially experience a price bounce in the near future.

    Cardano's disappointing price action

    The Cardano network recently implemented the Chang hard fork.

    Despite the hype surrounding the much-anticipated upgrade that brings decentralized governance, it failed to result in a substantial price spike for the cryptocurrency.

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the cryptocurrency remains outside the top 10 at press time.

    It is lagging behind other major cryptocurrencies of the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron (TRX).

    Cardano’s underperformance was recently brought up by Bitcoin maximalists during another spat with Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson.

    The cryptocurrency, which was once pitched as the leading “Ethereum killer,” now accounts only for a tiny fraction of Bitcoin’s total market cap.

    It is down nearly 90% from the record peak that was achieved in 2021 around the release of the smart contract-enabling Alonzo hard fork. Back then, ADA managed to make it to the top five.

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

