BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are more powerful than bulls on the last day of the week.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

Bitcoin (BTC) is more bearish than bullish now after its price has failed to fix above the resistance level of $31,500. If buyers lose the important zone of $30,000, there is a chance to see a support breakout followed by a further correction to the $29,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,315 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has dropped by 0.21%.

From a technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is far from the key levels. The declining volume confirms this statement.

In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $1,900-$1,950 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,933 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule as its rate has risen by 2.71% since yesterday.

Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP is not ready for a sharp move yet. However, while the rate is above the support at $0.6673, traders are more likely to see further growth than a correction. However, the altcoin needs more time to accumulate strength for that.

XRP is trading at $0.7462 at press time.