BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 16

Sun, 07/16/2023 - 14:12
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins can keep rising next week?
Bears are more powerful than bulls on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) is more bearish than bullish now after its price has failed to fix above the resistance level of $31,500. If buyers lose the important zone of $30,000, there is a chance to see a support breakout followed by a further correction to the $29,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,315 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has dropped by 0.21%.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is far from the key levels. The declining volume confirms this statement.

In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $1,900-$1,950 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,933 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule as its rate has risen by 2.71% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP is not ready for a sharp move yet. However, while the rate is above the support at $0.6673, traders are more likely to see further growth than a correction. However, the altcoin needs more time to accumulate strength for that.

XRP is trading at $0.7462 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

