Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Close to $30K as Fed Stays the Course on Rate Hikes

Wed, 03/22/2023 - 18:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) has remained steady at around $28,600 on the Bitstamp exchange following the announcement that the US Federal Reserve would be raising interest rates by 25 basis points
Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Close to $30K as Fed Stays the Course on Rate Hikes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) has remained steady at around $28,600 on the Bitstamp exchange following the announcement that the US Federal Reserve would be raising interest rates by 25 basis points.

The move was mostly in line with Wall Street's expectations, which explains why there has been very little volatility.

The unanimous vote for the 25 basis point increase indicates that further tightening is possible, with projections implying one more 25 basis point rate hike this year.

This would result in a 2023 terminal rate forecast of 5.1%, unchanged from December projections, and 75 basis points of rate cuts next year.

The Fed's statement on the hike notes that further tightening could be necessary, but most Fed governors and reserve bank presidents still believe they are just one hike away from the terminal rate.

On the balance sheet side of things, the Fed is continuing to let $95 billion of assets ($60 billion of Treasuries, $35 billion of MBS) roll off each month.

Related
Author of Bitcoin Globally Bestselling Book Rejects $1 Million per BTC Forecast, Here's Why
This effort is counter to its emergency lending facilities but is not considered a problem at this stage.

In its press release, the Federal Reserve highlighted that recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production, with job gains running at a robust pace and low unemployment rates.

Inflation remains elevated, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

As reported by U.Today, Nomura predicted that the central bank would be forced to cut rates due to the ongoing banking crisis, but this U-turn didn't happen. 

Notably, the central bank reiterated that the US banking system is sound and resilient. 

#Bitcoin News #Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Hits Desired 30% Price Increase: What's Next for It?
03/22/2023 - 17:00
XRP Hits Desired 30% Price Increase: What's Next for It?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Author of Bitcoin Globally Bestselling Book Rejects $1 Million per BTC Forecast, Here's Why
03/22/2023 - 16:35
Author of Bitcoin Globally Bestselling Book Rejects $1 Million per BTC Forecast, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image As Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $29,000, This Professor Warns Rally Might Fizzle Out
03/22/2023 - 16:25
As Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $29,000, This Professor Warns Rally Might Fizzle Out
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya