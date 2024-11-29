Boosted by Orbs Collab, THENA Gets Listed on Binance Crypto Exchange

Advertisement

Orbs, the leading L3 blockchain infrastructure provider, is celebrating a string of milestones following its investment into THENA. Since the platform started supporting THENA, the protocol increased its share of the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem segment, which led to THENA's listing on Binance (BNB).

Orbs, a pioneering L3 infrastructure solutions stack, is excited by the recent announcement of its strategic partner, THENA. Since Orbs began backing THENA with a combination of capital, marketing and technical integrations, the BNB Chain liquidity protocol has reached new heights, culminating in THENA’s listing on Binance (BNB).

The hotly anticipated listing is preceded by a massive airdrop campaign for Binance (BNB) customers.

Over the past year, THENA has leveraged Orbs’ suite of advanced L3 trading solutions, including integrations of dTWAP, dLIMIT, Liquidity Hub and Perpetual Hub. These technologies have enabled THENA to deliver efficient trading execution, robust liquidity management and innovative perpetual trading features.

In addition to providing the infrastructure to support THENA’s growth, Orbs has supplied the investment for it to build out its roadmap following a strategic $600,000 investment in late 2023. Coupled with a technical and marketing collaboration, Orbs’ input has extended THENA’s visibility on BNB Chain and enabled it to grow its market share.

Ran Hammer, VP of Business Development at Orbs, is excited by the results of the collaboration and the next frontiers of what is next for Orbs and THENA:

THENA’s success shows what true partnership and focus can achieve in DeFi. By integrating Orbs' tech and supporting their vision with strategic investment, we’ve helped set a new standard for on-chain trading. The THENA team’s dedication to the Binance ecosystem has been incredible, and we’re proud to be part of their journey. This is just the start!

The partnership began in March 2023, when Orbs identified THENA as a promising DeFi protocol. Recognizing THENA’s focus on building a multi-purpose DEX, Orbs made a strategic commitment to support its long-term growth.

THENA bets big on expansion in Asia

The inclusion of Orbs Liquidity Hub further enhanced trading efficiency, offering MEV protection, aggregated liquidity and gasless transactions. In July 2024, Orbs introduced its Perpetual Hub to THENA, enabling users to participate in leverage trading with reduced collateral requirements. These integrations significantly expanded THENA’s product offerings and positioned it as a universal DeFi hub on BNB Chain.

Orbs has supported THENA in expanding its market reach through targeted campaigns and strategic introductions. A community meetup in Seoul, organized in March 2024, marked THENA’s entry into the Korean market and strengthened its user base in Asia.

Similarly, joint showcases at Edcon Tokyo and Token2049 Singapore highlighted THENA’s advanced technology and reinforced its reputation as a leader in DeFi innovation.