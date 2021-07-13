Bitcoin SV-Centric Exchange Suspends BSV Withdrawals

News
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 19:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gravity was forced to suspend Bitcoin SV deposits and withdrawals by its liquidity providers
Bitcoin SV-Centric Exchange Suspends BSV Withdrawals
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Gravity, a Bitcoin SV-centric cryptocurrency exchange, has suspended both BSV deposits and withdrawals, according to its recent Twiter announcement

Trading has also been halted until further notice.
 
The exchange explains that the suspension was caused by liquidity providers blocking access to the coin’s liquidity.

The users’ funds won’t be affected by the liquidity issue, according to Gravity.  

Related
Craig Wright Wins Bitcoin Copyright Lawsuit Against Pseudonymous Developer
Multiple major exchanges, including OKEx and Bittrex, have suspended BSV trading after the controversial Bitcoin fork suffered a 51 percent attack.  

In a blog post, Bitcoin SV's Bitcoin Association claims that it advised trading platforms to freeze deposits in order to prevent the bad actor from double-spending coins. 

The organization intends to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to investigate the attack and take legal action against those who carried it out.

#Bitcoin SV News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin SV-Centric Exchange Suspends BSV Withdrawals
07/13/2021 - 19:26

Bitcoin SV-Centric Exchange Suspends BSV Withdrawals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Coinbase Wallet Starts Offering Support for Polygon Network
07/13/2021 - 17:54

Coinbase Wallet Starts Offering Support for Polygon Network
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin ETF Unlikely to Happen in U.S. Even in 2022: Wilshire Phoenix Co-Founder
07/13/2021 - 15:57

Bitcoin ETF Unlikely to Happen in U.S. Even in 2022: Wilshire Phoenix Co-Founder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya