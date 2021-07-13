Bitcoin SV-Centric Exchange Suspends BSV Withdrawals

Gravity was forced to suspend Bitcoin SV deposits and withdrawals by its liquidity providers

Gravity, a Bitcoin SV-centric cryptocurrency exchange, has suspended both BSV deposits and withdrawals, according to its recent Twiter announcement .

The exchange explains that the suspension was caused by liquidity providers blocking access to the coin’s liquidity.

URGENT NOTICE: Our liquidity providers have just informed us that, due to several large exchanges disabling BSV deposits & withdrawals, they are also suspending access to BSV liquidity until further notice. 1/3 — Gravity (@GravityEco) July 13, 2021

The users’ funds won’t be affected by the liquidity issue, according to Gravity.