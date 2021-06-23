PointPay PointPay

Bitcoin Recovers to $34,000, While Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000

News
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 07:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
The two biggest cryptocurrencies have reversed to grab a little of its recent gains back after the drop below crucial levels on Tuesday
Bitcoin Recovers to $34,000, While Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bitcoin is again trading above the $34,000 level (4.39 percent up), Ethereum has recaptures the $2,000 price mark (3.93 percent up).

Both currencies dropped below these crucial support levels of $30,000 and $2,000 on Tuesday, along the other major cryptocurrencies – BNB, ADA, XRP and the others.

8240_0
Image via CoinMarketCap​​​

Bitcoin and other top cryptos are gradually recovering

Right now BNB is showing a rise by 3.51 percent, Cardano’s ADA is 7.08 percent up and Ripple-affiliated XRP token has grown almost 5 percent, trading at $0.6449, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Altcoins, including Ethereum, have been following Bitcoin’s decline caused by the recent crackdown on Bitcoin miners and crypto trading platforms initiated by the Chinese government and covered by U.Today earlier this week.

Bitcoin hashrate suffered a massive decline due to miners having to close down in China or starting to move to friendlier jurisdictions, like Kazakhstan or Canada.

Major BTC sell-offs have also contributed to the price fall.

Some, however, are using this period to stock up on BTC on the dip. Investor and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki (author of the bestselling “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” non-fiction book on financial literacy) and ARK Investment Management spearheaded by Cathie Wood have recently tweeted they were buying the dip.

Related
Cathie Wood's ARK Buys the Bitcoin Dip

A model similar to 2013 fall and rise

Crypto trader Lark Davis has posted a tweet in which he points to a similarity between the current Bitcoin behaviour and that noticed in 2013.

Back then, the flagship digital currency (only promoted by enthusiasts and geeks) also dropped heavily after a rise to rally to a bigger high of above $1,000 per coin after that.

The trader ponders whether history will repeat itself now.

8240_1
Image via Twitter
#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Recovers to $34,000, While Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000
06/23/2021 - 07:14

Bitcoin Recovers to $34,000, While Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Cathie Wood's ARK Buys the Bitcoin Dip
06/23/2021 - 05:59

Cathie Wood's ARK Buys the Bitcoin Dip
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image This is What El Salvador's Volcano-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility Is Going to Look Like
06/23/2021 - 04:02

This is What El Salvador's Volcano-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility Is Going to Look Like
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya