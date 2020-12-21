ENG
RU

Bitcoin Logs Historic Weekly Candle as Number of Whales Continues to Climb

News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 06:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has just had its biggest weekly candle ever
Bitcoin Logs Historic Weekly Candle as Number of Whales Continues to Climb
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has recorded its biggest weekly candle ever in dollar terms.

The cryptocurrency capped off its historic week with a 22.49 percent uptick, adding $4,318 over the course of seven days.

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin whales keep accumulating 

Dec. 16 went down in history books as the day Bitcoin finally smashed the pivotal $20,000 resistance, extending its headline-grabbing rally.

The cryptocurrency then soared to a new all-time high of $24,298 on Dec. 20.  

According to data provided by Santiment, the number of wallets that hold more than 1,000 BTC continued to go up, meaning that whales continued to accumulate. 

Whales
Image by santimentfeed

On Dec. 17, the number of Bitcoin millionaires shot up 150 percent because of early miner addresses, as noted by Glassnode.    

Meanwhile, smaller holders felt pressured to take profits in the $22,000-$24,000 region. 

Related Bitcoin Records Highest Whale Population in History
Related
Bitcoin Records Highest Whale Population in History

More money printing  

Yesterday, the U.S. Congress finally nailed down a long-sought stimulus deal, agreeing on $900 billion worth of relief aid. 

Bitcoin proponents believe that the government-funded stimulus package should provide a fillip to the cryptocurrency that is considered to be a hedge against money printing. 

Many prominent executives — from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya — have ridiculed modest $600 direct payments that will be sent out to millions of Americans.

Meanwhile, those who spent their $1,200 stimulus checks on Bitcoin ended up getting the last laugh. The cryptocurrency is up 257 percent since then. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Circle Issues More Than 300 Million USDC in Less Than Week
News
12/15/2020 - 11:41

Circle Issues More Than 300 Million USDC in Less Than Week

Yuri Molchan
article image Coinbase Having Connectivity Issues as Bitcoin Surges to $20,800
News
12/16/2020 - 16:20

Coinbase Having Connectivity Issues as Bitcoin Surges to $20,800

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitgesell (BGL) Releases Android Application with No Backend Developed by Hackathon Winners
News
12/18/2020 - 09:58

Bitgesell (BGL) Releases Android Application with No Backend Developed by Hackathon Winners

Vladislav Sopov