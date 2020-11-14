Back

Bitcoin Is Beating Gold and Silver As USD Is Crashing: Robert Kiyosaki

News
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
Renowned Bitcoin lover Robert Kiyosaki has tweeted that the current Bitcoin boom is eating interested parties away from gold and silver as the US dollar is dying
Bitcoin Is Beating Gold and Silver As USD Is Crashing: Robert Kiyosaki
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Famous investor in real estate, Bitcoin, silver and gold, Robert Kiyosaki, has taken to Twitter to slam the US dollar once again and remind the community that Bitcoin is beating other safe haven assets at the moment.

“Bitcoin boom beating gold and silver”

The person who authored the book on financial literacy called “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, Kiyosaki, says that during the Bitcoin boom the world has been witnessing in Q3-Q4 this year, Bitcoin is growing faster than other inflation hedge assets – gold and silver.

Continuing the narrative he frequently shared on Twitter at the start of the year, the entrepreneur and non-fiction writer Kiyosaki has again said in his tweet that the USD is dying due to the major factors.

Those are the Chinese pandemic, the lockdown that followed and the economic stimulus measures the US government responded with, printing over $6 trl USD for bailouts and in stimulus checks for the US population that lost more jobs than during the Great Depression in 1929-1930.

Related Grayscale Just $200 Mln Away from Holding $10 Bln in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, LTC AUM: Barry Silbert
Related
Grayscale Just $200 Mln Away from Holding $10 Bln in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, LTC AUM: Barry Silbert

Bitcoin rolls back under $16,000

On October 21, the flagship currency managed to overcome the $12,000 resistance level and since then its growth accelerated.

The $14,000 mark was firmly exceeded on November 4, according to the data shared by CoinMarketCap. A week later, BTC was already trading above $15,000.

On November 12, Bitcoin broke above the $16,000 level, never being so close to the 2017 ATH of near $20,000. However, after reaching the $16,400 zone, BTC reversed and took a step back below $16,000.

At press-time, the world’s largest digital currency is sitting at $15,871, as per CoinMarketCap.

BTC
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Robert Kiyosaki ('Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author)#Bitcoin News#Gold Price
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Father of Podcasting Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Into His App
News
6 days ago

Father of Podcasting Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Into His App

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Could Be in the Midst of Corporate FOMO: Statis CEO
News
4 days ago

Bitcoin Could Be in the Midst of Corporate FOMO: Statis CEO

Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Now Less Volatile Than S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Apple: Microstrategy CEO
News
4 days ago

Bitcoin Now Less Volatile Than S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Apple: Microstrategy CEO

Yuri Molchan