U.Today Original Article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Expecting a $9,100 Retest over the Weekend

Price Predictions
Sat, 07/11/2020 - 14:51
Denys Serhiichuk
Where is the next stop for Bitcoin (BTC) that it might bounce off?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Saturday started out on a relatively positive note for the crypto market. Most of the coins were in the green except for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC), in which the rates have declined by 0.39% and 0.25% respectively.

Top 10 Coins by Coinstats

Meanwhile, the market share for Bitcoin (BTC) continues to decline, losing about 2% since the beginning of the week.

BTC’s Market Share

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC) and how it is looking today:

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $170,408,817,398

  • Price: $9,246.43

  • Volume (24H): $15,590,655,185

  • Change (24H): 0.68%

BTC/USD: Can Traders Expect Sharp Moves at Weekends?

Bitcoin (BTC) has had one of the least volatile weeks. The rate for the leading crypto has remained relatively unchanged from the previous 7 days.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Looking at the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is slowly dropping against a declining trading volume. The most likely scenario for the weekend is trading sideways between the yellow range of $9,150 and $9,250. The coin is unlikely to go down further as there is no selling volume for that to occur and there is almost no liquidity below $9,000.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Looking at the bigger time frame, the bears are gaining strength as they continue to push the rate down. Thus, there is no resistance from buyers as the trading volume drops. This drop might continue to the $9,050 level, where most of the liquidity is located. Such a scenario might happen within the next few days.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, the decline prevailed over the growth, which was confirmed by the bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI). The drop may be towards the $8,800 area, which is a far level retest that last occurred near the end of May, and the bears might find obstacles to break from it for the first time. In this particular case, the most likely scenario is a bounce off the $8,800 zone, followed by a continuation upswing above $9,000 by the end of the next week.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $9,192.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 hours ago

Bitcoin Price May Hit $9,600 as Soon as It Overcomes This Level: Major Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

Bitcoin Still 40% Below the 2019 High, While Gold is in Bull Market: Peter Schiff
Yuri Molchan
News
22 hours ago

Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Says GBTC’s Chart Pattern ‘Doesn’t Look Good’

Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies