Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Founder Issues Crucial Note to AI Agent Developers

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 2/04/2025 - 12:39
    CZ has lectured AI Agent developer world with new post about token creation
    Advertisement
    Binance Founder Issues Crucial Note to AI Agent Developers
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency is rapidly evolving with different innovations, adoptions and integrations. This evolution has given rise to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in crypto. Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the founder and former CEO of Binance, has made strong remarks about AI-related projects.

    Advertisement

    CZ: Focus on product-market fit, not just tokens

    In a post on X, CZ criticized such projects, particularly those prioritizing token launches over developing functional AI agents. He noted that this trend is increasing because some developers only focus on the financial aspects.

    CZ suggested that developers shift from tokens and fundraising to ensure that AI agents are useful and valuable and meet the market's needs.

    Related
    Binance's CZ Denies Negotiating Binance Stake With US Government for Pardon
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 15:07
    Binance's CZ Denies Negotiating Binance Stake With US Government for Pardon
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Only launch a token when there is product-market fit," the Binance founder stated.

    He warned against launching a token before attempting to prove that the AI agent has real demand or a working business model.  

    The former Binance CEO has questioned the need for tokens in most AI projects. In his opinion, most of these AI agent tokens do not have a clearly defined utility, which could lead to poor project outcomes.

    Hence, CZ maintained that AI developers must create high-quality, functional AI agents before considering introducing a token.

    Debate over AI tokens

    The Binance founder's stance and advice to AI developers to focus on solving real problems instead of rushing to launch speculative tokens resonates with many.

    Reacting to the post, a user named Satoshi Club opined that 95% of AI agents do not require a token.

    CZ replied that "maybe 99.95%" of such projects do not need a token.

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Leading Altcoin Rebound, Key Levels to Watch
    Mon, 03/31/2025 - 15:57
    Binance Coin (BNB) Leading Altcoin Rebound, Key Levels to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    For his part, Cato highlighted the challenge of raising Research and Development funds, leading many to the approach that Changpeng Zhao is critiquing. Cato noted that many investment institutions are primarily about making profits.

    While CZ acknowledged that raising money using tokens is a "powerful use case for crypto," he insists that developers must build after raising funds, not just selling tokens.

    #Changpeng Zhao

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 12:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees Very Rare Golden and Death Cross Duel
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 12:12
    Bitcoin: Mike McGlone's Bearish $10,000 Outlook Sees Radical U-Turn
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New hybrid exchange EVEDEX Secures Funding from Exclusive $10 Billion Dollar Club
    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New hybrid exchange EVEDEX Secures Funding from Exclusive $10 Billion Dollar Club
    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Founder Issues Crucial Note to AI Agent Developers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees Very Rare Golden and Death Cross Duel
    Bitcoin: Mike McGlone's Bearish $10,000 Outlook Sees Radical U-Turn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD