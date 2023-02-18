Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 18

The weekend has started with ongoing buyer dominance as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.39% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, Binance Coin (BNB) started the day with growth. However, it could not fix above the $320 mark, forming the false breakout of $318.4.
The more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $315-$318, as one should not expect sharp moves on the weekend.
On the daily chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance at $321 against increased volume. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens around the $320 mark, the accumulated strength might be enough for a blast to the $330 zone.
From the midterm point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) remains bullish as the price has once again almost touched the support level at $281.1 and is currently trading above the $300 mark. All in all, the more likely scenario is further growth to $337.8.
BNB is trading at $316.3 at press time.