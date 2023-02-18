Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 18

Sat, 02/18/2023 - 09:46
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see further growth of Binance Coin (BNB) soon?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with ongoing buyer dominance as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.39% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, Binance Coin (BNB) started the day with growth. However, it could not fix above the $320 mark, forming the false breakout of $318.4.

The more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $315-$318, as one should not expect sharp moves on the weekend.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance at $321 against increased volume. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens around the $320 mark, the accumulated strength might be enough for a blast to the $330 zone.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) remains bullish as the price has once again almost touched the support level at $281.1 and is currently trading above the $300 mark. All in all, the more likely scenario is further growth to $337.8.

BNB is trading at $316.3 at press time.

