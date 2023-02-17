OKB Price Analysis for February 17

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is mainly trading sideways after a recent correction.

OKB/USD

The rate of OKB keeps rising by around 5% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of OKB has broken the local resistance at $49.80, which means that bulls remain more powerful than bears. From another point of view, the altcoin has passed most of its daily ATR, and sideways trading in the area of $51-$51.50 is the more likely scenario.

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the mark of $52.80. If the bar closes near it, there are chances to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $55 zone. Thus, the volume is growing, which means that bulls are ready to keep the midterm bull run going.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame, as the price has broken all possible levels and is setting new peaks now. Currently, the zone of $50 plays an important role for bulls in terms of further growth.

If buyers can hold the rate above that mark, the upward move may continue to $60.

OKB is trading at $51.479 at press time.