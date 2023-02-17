Original U.Today article

OKB Price Analysis for February 17

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can price of OKB fix above $50 mark for long?
OKB Price Analysis for February 17
The market is mainly trading sideways after a recent correction.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

OKB/USD

The rate of OKB keeps rising by around 5% over the last 24 hours.

OKB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of OKB has broken the local resistance at $49.80, which means that bulls remain more powerful than bears. From another point of view, the altcoin has passed most of its daily ATR, and sideways trading in the area of $51-$51.50 is the more likely scenario.

OKB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the mark of $52.80. If the bar closes near it, there are chances to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $55 zone. Thus, the volume is growing, which means that bulls are ready to keep the midterm bull run going.

OKB/USD chart by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame, as the price has broken all possible levels and is setting new peaks now. Currently, the zone of $50 plays an important role for bulls in terms of further growth.

If buyers can hold the rate above that mark, the upward move may continue to $60.

OKB is trading at $51.479 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

