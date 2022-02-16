Banger Games Raises €10 Million from Top VCs, Teases Crypto Games Hub Launch

Banger Games, the team behind the pioneering crypto games hub, completes its strategic funding round

Run by a team of cryptocurrency and gaming enthusiasts, the Banger Games project addresses the most dangerous flaws of the modern GameFi sphere with its revolutionary approach.

Banger Games raises €10 million in funding, Avalanche and Shima Capital are onboard

According to the official announcement shared by the Banger Games team, its closed strategic round has concluded successfully. A total of €10 million (almost $11.4 million) was raised from a clutch of reputable VC funds and angel investors.

The blockchain gaming sector is constantly growing and sooner than we think it will become a trillion dollar industry. Today we bring you an article where we explain some of the main benefits of applying NFTs and blockchain to the gaming sector. https://t.co/IoURzARVmj February 9, 2022

The round yielded contributions from Avalanche, Shima Capital, GSR, Flori Ventures, Poolz Ventures, G20, LucidBlue Ventures, Belobaba Fund, Squares Capital, CSP DAO, Halvings Capital, OIG Capital and BigCoin Capital.

Top-notch business angels such as Polygon's co-founder Jaynti Kanani, and investing-focused DAOs like Neo Tokyo, also backed the Banger Games team in its fundraising efforts.

Borja Villalobos, CEO at Banger Games, stressed that such impressive support from investors will help the protocol to accomplish its crucial milestones:

As the industry has exploded in different directions (Crypto, Metaverse, VR, Indie Publishers, Play to Earn) we are certain that gamers feel more disconnected than ever. Banger is the platform aimed at unifying this ever increasing ecosystem into one central point in the gaming universe.

Supercharging iconic games with the power of smart contracts

Mr. Kanani added that the investment in Banger Games was a total no-brainer for him as the protocol's vision and mission are unique as of Q1, 2022:

My investment in Banger Games was an easy decision, I love the idea of leveraging activity across different games empowering users to monetize their gaming experiences. This is why the Bangers approach and the team they've assembled to make it happen has resonated with me from day one.

Banger Games pioneers the concept of automated SMART Tournaments, i.e., battles and challenges based totally on smart contracts.

Its team is going to organize smart contracts-based tournaments for mainstream games such as CS:GO. Besides that, its team develops a module for in-game achievement management, a cloud gaming platform and an anti-cheat bot.