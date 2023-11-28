Animoca Brands Shares Details of Publisher NFTs by TinyTap Sold Out

One hundred sixty-eight educators on the TinyTap platform, who coauthored the Publisher NFTs, will be able to share revenue from the sale that just ended, an official statement says. Animoca Brands displays yet another example of real-world usage of cryptocurrencies and Web2/Web3 synergy.

Advertisement

Season 2 of Publisher NFTs has been sold out in three hours

Animoca Brands' subsidiary, TinyTap, has successfully concluded the sales campaign for its Season 2 of Publisher NFTs. All newly minted digital collectibles were sent to NFT enthusiasts and EdTech fans in less than three hours, an announcement by Animoca Brands says.

We’re pleased to announce that Season 2 of @TinyTapAB Publisher NFTs are sold out! The Season 2 sale of 720 Publisher NFTs generated 538,560 EDU tokens, equivalent to approximately US $333,907 at time of sale.

More details: https://t.co/s45D0HaA0c pic.twitter.com/D3xWLkYCOE — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) November 27, 2023

The Season 2 sale of 720 Publisher NFTs generated 538,560 EDU tokens (equivalent to approximately $334,000 at the time of sale), generating upfront and ongoing revenue for the next batch of educators on the TinyTap platform, who coauthored the Publisher NFTs.

TinyTap provides a code-free Web2 platform enabling educators to create and share interactive educational content and to receive a revenue share when that content is used by learners. Publisher NFTs are designed to embody copublishing rights to specific educational content made and shared on the TinyTap platform, content which already generates revenue before being linked to an NFT.

Yat Siu, the cofounder and chairman of Animoca Brands, stressed that the collaboration will be expanded to new rounds:

The Season 2 Publisher NFTs sale by Open Campus and TinyTap marks a pivotal moment in the march of educational content toward becoming a new asset class. This success underscores the immense potential of digital property rights to unlock new earning opportunities for educators in the digital age.



Publisher NFTs effectively provide creators of educational content with new autonomy and earning potential: each creator receives 50% of the net proceeds from the initial sale of their NFTs, plus a 10% ongoing share of the revenue share generated by the content following copublishing efforts by the NFT holder, plus a creator royalty consisting of 5% of the secondary sale of their NFTs.

New opportunities for content monetization

Yogev Shelly, the CEO of TinyTap, highlights that NFT sales organized by Animoca Brands and TinyTap are designed to introduce new ways of monetization for teachers from across the globe:

This milestone is not just about providing better earning opportunities for educators; it's about building a future in which communities play a pivotal role in shaping curricula and empowering teachers and content creators to pave a path toward true educational autonomy.

As covered by U.Today previously, Animoca Brands introduced TinyTap in August 2023. The platform is focused on the implementation of AI in EdTech.

TinyTap offers its services for over 100,000 content creators globally.