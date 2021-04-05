Akon's Stellar-Powered City to Be Built by 2036

News
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 15:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The government of Uganda has allocated land to Stellar-powered Akon City
Akon's Stellar-Powered City to Be Built by 2036
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Senegalese-American R&B singer Akon has been allocated a square mile of land by the government of Uganda to build his futuristic city, NBS Television reports.

The 2000s hitmaker—who is particularly known for discovering pop superstar Lady Gaga—aims to build a "real-life Wakanda" there by 2036.

The self-contained futuristic city will be run with the help of AKoin, a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stellar blockchain, which was chosen because of its cheap and blazingly fast transactions.

The cryptocurrency will be used to pay for utilities, taxes and other services. This would be a boon for Uganda's largely unbanked population.

Related
Cryptocurrency for Africa: Akon Reveals When He's Going to Launch His Own Coin

Akon's utopia

In January 2020, Akon announced that he had finalized the agreement to build his $6 billion project in Senegal. However, construction is yet to start.

Akon
Image by archinect.com

According to a plan presented last year, the utopian smart city will be filled with skyscrapers, a university, hospitals, a seaside resort and even recording studios.

The R&B star plans to build Pan-African cities across the continent.

While Akon might be a has-been in the U.S., his legacy in Africa could potentially reach insurmountable proportions unless his grand plans are nothing more than PR stunts.

#Stellar News #Blockchain News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image PayPal CEO Makes First Bitcoin Purchase with New Crypto Checkout Service
News
03/30/2021 - 16:04

PayPal CEO Makes First Bitcoin Purchase with New Crypto Checkout Service
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple CEO Waiting for Gary Gensler’s Confirmation to Have Conversation with SEC
News
04/01/2021 - 05:44

Ripple CEO Waiting for Gary Gensler’s Confirmation to Have Conversation with SEC

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Can Replace XRP with Alternative, According to CEO Brad Garlinghouse
News
04/02/2021 - 05:31

Ripple Can Replace XRP with Alternative, According to CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds