$1.3 Billion in Bitcoin Shifted as Flagship Crypto Goes Above $51,000

News
Fri, 12/24/2021 - 14:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
25,000 Bitcoins have been sent between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets according to recent blockchain data
$1.3 Billion in Bitcoin Shifted as Flagship Crypto Goes Above $51,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to blockchain service Whale Alert, which tracks large amounts of crypto transferred by various market participants, in the past three hours, two gargantuan lumps of Bitcoin were sent between wallets tagged as "unknown."

Whales shift 25,000 Bitcoins

These were two consecutive transactions that occurred at 11:24 UTC. One of them carried 10,157.578 BTC (totaling $521,948,400). With the other transfer, 15,052.245 BTC was shifted—the equivalent of $773,461,440. The two transactions are worth $1.295 billion in total.

Most likely, these transactions, due to their massive size, have either been made by crypto whales or are part of an OTC exchange.

Related
Bitcoin Net Accumulation Trend Continues, Here's What It Means

Bitcoin recovers the $51,000 level

As reported by U.Today a day earlier, the flagship digital cryptocurrency surged above $50,000 from the $48,600 zone and hit the $51,000 level, rising 5% on the day as traders were hoping for the "Santa rally" to occur.

That was the highest price mark reached by BTC since Dec. 7, when it hit the $42,000 zone. Now, it is over 22% above that low.

The "Santa rally" term was invented by U.S. stock traders and first mentioned in the 1972 Stock Trader's Almanac. It describes a notable calendrical effect that pushes stock prices up during the last five days of December.

As of this writing, Bitcoin manages to hold in the achieved range, trading at $51,196.

#Bitcoin News #cryptocurrency whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image NBA Champion Stephen Curry Releases NFTs on Polygon: Details
12/24/2021 - 16:11
NBA Champion Stephen Curry Releases NFTs on Polygon: Details
Vladislav GinkoVladislav Ginko
related image Turkish President Says Cryptocurrency Law Is Ready
12/24/2021 - 15:56
Turkish President Says Cryptocurrency Law Is Ready
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP, BNB and MATIC Price Analysis for December 24
12/24/2021 - 15:46
BTC, XRP, BNB and MATIC Price Analysis for December 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk