0G Foundation Launches Incubation Program for Web3 and AI Founders

0G, a decentralized ecosystem provider, in collaboration with One Piece Labs, a Web3 incubator, has announced the launch of an incubation program for innovators.

Advertisement

The program is aimed at providing start-ups with decentralized infrastructure as well as mentorship, strategic support, cofounder matchmaking, community building, comarketing and investor introductions.

Promising projects in the Web3, AI, Gaming, DeFi, dePIN, deStorage and deCompute sectors will be selected. Companies at various stages can apply for participation.

“Launching this incubator program is a strategic move to strengthen our ecosystem and support groundbreaking projects that can push the boundaries of Web3 and AI. We are committed to providing startups with the tools and mentorship they need to overcome challenges and scale rapidly, fostering a collaborative environment that drives collective success,” said Michael, Advisor to 0G foundation and co-founder of Zero Gravity Labs.

The 0G platform focuses on providing high-performance data analytics with low latency, low data storage costs and decentralized inference through a serving layer.