    0G Foundation Launches Incubation Program for Web3 and AI Founders

    Dan Burgin
    Promising projects in Web3, AI, Gaming, DeFi and other sectors will be selected
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 14:00
    0G Foundation Launches Incubation Program for Web3 and AI Founders
    0G, a decentralized ecosystem provider, in collaboration with One Piece Labs, a Web3 incubator, has announced the launch of an incubation program for innovators.

    The program is aimed at providing start-ups with decentralized infrastructure as well as mentorship, strategic support, cofounder matchmaking, community building, comarketing and investor introductions.

    Promising projects in the Web3, AI, Gaming, DeFi, dePIN, deStorage and deCompute sectors will be selected. Companies at various stages can apply for participation.

    “Launching this incubator program is a strategic move to strengthen our ecosystem and support groundbreaking projects that can push the boundaries of Web3 and AI. We are committed to providing startups with the tools and mentorship they need to overcome challenges and scale rapidly, fostering a collaborative environment that drives collective success,” said Michael, Advisor to 0G foundation and co-founder of Zero Gravity Labs.

    The 0G platform focuses on providing high-performance data analytics with low latency, low data storage costs and decentralized inference through a serving layer.

    #Web 3.0
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

