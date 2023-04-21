XRP Now Second Most Traded Asset on KuCoin After Bitcoin (BTC): Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Per CoinMarketCap data, XRP ranks as the second most traded token after Bitcoin (BTC) on Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin. In the last 24 hours, XRP racked up $94 million ($94,285,762) in spot trading volume, accounting for 11.16% of the total trade volume on the platform.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, racked up $187 million ($187,406,071) in spot trading volume, accounting for 22.18% of the 24-hour trading volume.

Interestingly, XRP was among the top five coins by weekly search popularity on KuCoin, which has more than 20 million users worldwide and a presence in over 200 countries.

In similar news, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines crypto exchange Bitcastle has announced a promotion for the Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP communities until April 23, wherein one lucky winner has a chance to win $1,000 each day.

XRP price action

At the time of writing, XRP was trading down 4.85% in the last 24 hours at $0.467. The crypto market is seeing a bout of profit-taking as investors react to a potential interest rate hike.

On April 19, the crypto market is set to mark its third consecutive day of downturn, with millions of dollars already liquidated.

XRP trading volume is seeing a slight 9% increase as traders look out for indications of the next market move. So far in April, XRP is down 13.63% after reporting a positive 42% climb in March.

Amid the present market volatility, whales are shifting their assets. In the last 24 hours, WhaleAlert detected a lump sum of 119,072,730 XRP worth $56,830,113 moving between unknown wallets.