XRP Now Oversold, Big News May Be Coming for Shiba Inu, XRP Army Fascinated by New Twitter 'X' Logo: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP now oversold, here's next potential move

Many altcoins that had been on a roll since the beginning of the month are now falling off the wagon, with XRP being one of them. At the moment of writing, the token is trading at $0.6903, down by 1% over the past 24 hours and by almost 9% over the past seven days. XRP's trading volume is in decline as well, as it plummeted by 10.76% over the past day. With bears selling, there is a chance of a deeper fall if there is no cushion in the near future. Considering the momentum XRP picked up over the past few weeks, many analysts assume that the coin is oversold. With this perception of overselling, we can expect to see a revival after the bears have satisfied their profit-taking desires.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Big news coming? This tweet on Shibarium suggests something

In a recent tweet, Lucie, Shiba Inu ecosystem official, hinted at something exciting coming for the meme coin project. Her tweet reads: "We are cooking something…Follow on YouTube." Major releases are indeed scheduled for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, ranging from the release of the "Worldpaper" to the big event: the Shibarium mainnet launch. Previously, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama teased the unveiling of the "Worldpaper" alongside the release of Shibarium, or right before. As explained in a blog post, the "Worldpaper" will provide a deep dive into all the aspects of SHIB, including the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms and services, including but not limited to SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT.

XRP community fascinated by new Twitter "X" logo, here's why