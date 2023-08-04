Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 4

Fri, 08/04/2023 - 15:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of Cardano (ADA) going to last?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are back in the game as most coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has not followed the rise of most of other coins, falling by 0.04% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) is trading near the local resistance at $0.2956. If the daily closure occurs near that mark, the breakout may lead to the test of the $0.30 zone tomorrow.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation remains bearish as the rate is below the $0.30 area. If the decline continues to the $0.29 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $0.28 range.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 3

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate remains in the middle of the wide channel. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.28-$0.32 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.2954 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image No, Elon Musk Will Not Allow Crypto or Stock Trading on Twitter
08/04/2023 - 15:05
No, Elon Musk Will Not Allow Crypto or Stock Trading on Twitter
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Uniswap (UNI) Sandwich Bots Generate up to 80% of Its Trading Volume
08/04/2023 - 15:03
Uniswap (UNI) Sandwich Bots Generate up to 80% of Its Trading Volume
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitstamp's XRP Announcement Leaves Community Upset, XRP and BTC Print Golden Cross, SHIB to Host Outdoor Cabana Party in Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/04/2023 - 15:02
Bitstamp's XRP Announcement Leaves Community Upset, XRP and BTC Print Golden Cross, SHIB to Host Outdoor Cabana Party in Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina