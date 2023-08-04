Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for August 4

Denys Serhiichuk
Has the price of XRP found the reversal zone?
XRP Price Analysis for August 4
According to the CoinMarketCap ranking, buyers are trying to return to the game.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 0.53% over the last 24 hours.

Traders should monitor the local resistance level at $0.6657 on the local chart. Should the day close near this value, a breakout could potentially trigger an increase towards the $0.67 region in the near term.

On the daily chart, the situation remains bearish as the price is below the vital mark of $0.6812. As long as the price remains below this level, a drop is more likely than a rise.

In this instance, a correction could potentially result in the testing of the $0.63-$0.64 zone in the near future.

From the mid-term point of view, traders should focus on the level of $0.6740. If the bar closes below this level and the bulls fail to take control, there might be a continuation of the decrease to the mirror level of $0.60 in the coming weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.6641 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

