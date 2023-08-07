Wall Street Memes (WSM) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August, 2023 while Key Meme Coins Consolidating

Mon, 08/07/2023 - 13:12
article image
Guest Author
Wall Street Memes (WSM) pre-sale welcomes new enthusiasts in August, 2023
Wall Street Memes (WSM) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August, 2023 while Key Meme Coins Consolidating
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Investor enthusiasm has cooled for these hype-driven coins, leading to muted price action and waning trading volumes.

However, the new meme coin project Wall Street Memes (WSM) has defied the downtrend, raising notable sums during its presale.

Supporters of Wall Street Memes (WSM) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Enthusiasm Wanes as Key Memetic Coins Take a Dive

While meme coins have experienced bullish momentum earlier this year, the past week has been a different story.

These coins have struggled to maintain their valuations, seeing significant declines as investor enthusiasm wanes.

Dogecoin is down over 4% in the past week, now trading around the $0.074 level – meaning DOGE is up just 6% since the turn of the year.

Image

Source: Wall Street Memes

Pepe has fared even worse, dropping over 10% to hit the $0.0000011 region, erasing most of the gains made during late June.

The token has decreased 38% from June's high, leading many to speculate that its heyday may be well behind it.

Crypto market sentiment creates pressure on memecoins

There doesn’t appear to be a clear catalyst for the price decreases of meme coins. 

Instead, bearish crypto market sentiment appears to be weighing on meme coins over the past seven days.

Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that the value of the meme coin market has dropped by 2.16% over the past 24 hours, taking it to $17.7 billion.

Image
Source: CoinMarketCap

This reflects an increased risk-off attitude toward meme coins amid broader crypto uncertainty.

Without any significant new catalysts or viral moments, meme coins appear unable to resist the broader market downturn.

Which Meme Coins Are Defying the Bearish Momentum?

While most major meme coins are struggling, one new coin has managed to gain momentum.

The new Wall Street Memes (WSM) token has defied the broader downtrend in the meme coin space.

Wall Street Memes Presale Defies Meme Coin Market Downturn

Wall Street Memes has been making headlines in recent months as its 30-stage presale continues to captivate investors worldwide.

This presale is now in its final stages, with would-be investors able to acquire WSM for the discounted price of $0.0331 ahead of the token’s planned exchange listings.

Image

Source: Wall Street Memes

Zach Humphries, a crypto analyst with over 113,000 subscribers on YouTube, recently released a video breakdown of Wall Street Memes – highlighting his belief that it could be "the next big meme coin."

Popular YouTuber Michael Wrubel, who has an audience of 310,000 also posted a video about WSM, discussing his bullish stance on the token.

These endorsements have helped fuel further hype around the Wall Street Memes project, which has already reached fever pitch.

Image

Source: Wall Street Memes

Time will tell whether WSM lives up to the hype, but its presale performance and growing community support suggest it could be a meme coin to watch in the coming weeks.

Visit Wall Street Memes Presale

#Wall Street Memes
article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Breaking: PayPal Launches Its Own Stablecoin
08/07/2023 - 13:02
Breaking: PayPal Launches Its Own Stablecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Lido DAO (LDO) Unveils Growth Metrics Post-Shapella Upgrade: Details
08/07/2023 - 13:02
Lido DAO (LDO) Unveils Growth Metrics Post-Shapella Upgrade: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple and XRP Saga to Be Used as Key Ammo in Terra Luna Trial in Korea
08/07/2023 - 12:41
Ripple and XRP Saga to Be Used as Key Ammo in Terra Luna Trial in Korea
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev