    DOGE Price Prediction for May 22

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does DOGE have energy to return to bull run soon?
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 16:05
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is again in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is rising after setting a local support level of $0.1617. If growth continues, one can expect a test of $0.17 by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the meme coin has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak of $0.173. However, the candle is about to close far from its boundaries. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.165-$0.17 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more positive. If the weekly bar closes near or above the $0.17 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.18 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1667 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

