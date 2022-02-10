TimeChain Launches Crypto Cups NFT Drop: Details

Regulated financial app and DEX aggregator TimeChain releases its first NFT collection

Ten thousand tokenized characters will be distributed between holders of TimeChain's native utility asset, TCS. New digital collectibles will be stakeable: TimeChain's activists will be able to generate additional yield in their bags.

TimeChain introduces multi-blockchain NFT ecosystem

According to the official announcement shared by the team of TimeChain, its first NFT release, Crypto Cups, is ready for a multi-phase sale. The first batch will be minted for whitelisted participants, while the rest will be offered for public distribution.

🚨 50 WHITELIST SPOT #GIVEAWAY 📃



Don’t miss out!!! Get Whitelisted > Mint a Crypto Cup > Stake in Our Mobile App > Start Earning Passive Rewards $$$



To Enter: 💸

> Like & RT

> Follow @timechainapp

> Join Discord 👉 https://t.co/iXgayjFFAR February 9, 2022

A total of 10,000 Crypto Cups of six collections will be minted on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The collection is dedicated to a fictional scientific experiment of TimeChain developers.

Future releases of TimeChain will go live on other top-tier EVM-compatible and non-EVM blockchains, such as Fantom, Terra, Polygon and Solana.

Louis Cleroux, CEO of Timechain, is fascinated by both the design and technical functionality of the inaugural digital collectibles release of his team:

The Crypto Cups found us, and now its our duty to them to let them see the light on Ethereum and Fantom. This is a unique collection designed with special utility for TimechainApp users, but we also believe that holders will enjoy the art. Looking forward to mint day.

Multiple bonuses for Crypto Cups holders

Besides the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind NFT, every TimeChain community enthusiast can start using the mechanisms of the ecosystem in a more profitable way.

For seamlessly staking Crypto Cups on TimeChain's app, users will be rewarded with TCS tokens daily. Also, a 1% boost is available for all rewards of Crypto Cups holders.

As covered by U.Today previously, the TimeChain ecosystem recently launched liquidity pools and yield farming on its native decentralized exchange.