Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap

News
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 10:40
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Tether is going to swap two billion USDT between two chains
Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tether moves two billion USDT around the blockchain and warns users about the total supply not changing while the process takes place. According to the Twitter announcement, the company will coordinate with a third party in order to proceed with the swap of two Billion USDT. Coins from the Tron blockchain will be moved to the Ethereum blockchain.

A chain swap is the process of moving cryptocurrencies from one blockchain to another. Chain swaps allow users to utilize various blockchains while holding interchangeable coins.

USDT utilizes multiple blockchains like Omni, Ethereum, Tron, EOSIO and Liquid. USDT users are able to obtain access to any of the aforementioned blockchains. To use multiple blockchains while holding, USDT users must swap the current network in which they are operating.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Related
$740 Million in Bitcoin Transferred to Huobi

In order to keep the right balance of the circulating supply, Tether occasionally burns coins after minting new ones on the requested blockchain. When users, for example, request 1,000 USDT to be swapped from Ethereum to Omni blockchain, Tether mints 1,000 new USDT on Omni and issues it to a user. After a user receives funds, the "old" USDTs are burned. In some cases, coins requested for the swap are not burnt and are instead used as a bargaining chip in future swaps.

#Tether News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
08/24/2021 - 11:13
Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
08/24/2021 - 11:08
Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
08/24/2021 - 10:40
Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan