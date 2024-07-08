Advertisement
    SSV Network Hits New Milestone With 1 Million Ether Staked

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    In July 2024, SSV Network ecosystem includes 30,000 Ethereum (ETH) validators and over 700 node operators
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 15:41
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Ethereum-focused distributed validation platform SSV Network shares the details of a new accomplishment in Ether staking segment. Its net amount of ETH in staking exceeds one million as the protocol strengthens its dominance in the world's largest proof-of-stake (PoS) network.

    SSV Network surpasses one million ETH staked

    SSV Network, a top-tier Ethereum (ETH) staking provider and validation network, has hit a novel progress milestone. The aggregated count of ETH locked in its staking protocol has exceeded one million. As such, its TVL is over $3 billion in just seven months after launch.

    Article image
    Image by SSV Network

    Also, its staking and validation infrastructure registered a number of accomplishments. It onboarded nearly 30,000 validators and 700+ node operators to support the integrity and operability of its decentralized network.

    SSV Network advanced its ecosystem of partnerships. Over 11,500 validators (holding over $1.2 billion out of the $3.2 billion total TVL) of staked ETH is from its partners and integrations in the restaking ecosystem.

    This provides users with more flexibility and resilience than traditional non-DVT staking platforms. Integrations with the SSV Network include Lido Finance, Ether.fi, P2P.org, Renzo, etc., each with a considerable amount of validators spread across the network.

    As stressed by the ecosystem representative of SSV Network, this milestone unlocks new opportunities for ETH stakers worldwide:

    SSV Network is creating the new gold standard for ETH staking and taking the industry by storm because it builds on the Ethereum community's open-source, permissionless, and trustless ethos.

    Reaching one million staked ETH is expected to spark increased adoption of the platform and cement SSV Network’s place on the leading staking and restaking validator ecosystem charts. 

    SSV Labs inches closer to 2024 roadmap goals

    By reaching the landmark in ETH staked, SSV Network promotes enhanced security for applications and an opportunity for users to earn more rewards through its extended incentivization program.

    Additionally, it solidifies SSV Network as “critical infrastructure” in staking and restaking, distributing validators among Ethereum’s finest node operators that operate inside the SSV Network.

    As covered by U.Today previously, SSV Network recently unveiled its detailed midterm roadmap. It boasts a number of cutting-edge tech developments.

    SSV.Network Unveils Detailed Scaling Roadmap, Teases Hardfork
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 15:59
    SSV.Network Unveils Detailed Scaling Roadmap, Teases Hardfork
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As soon as this year, the platform is set to undergo a hardfork focused on enhancing the robustness and performance of the overall system.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

