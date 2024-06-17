Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 17

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect more profound drop from Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 15:54
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears keep controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.91% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is near the support level of $0.3994. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.38-$0.39 zone soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.4043 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser, going down by 1.05%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is rather more bearish than bullish. If the decline continues to the support of $591.3, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to $580.

    BNB is trading at $603.2 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

