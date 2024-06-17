ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.91% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is near the support level of $0.3994.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.38-$0.39 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.4043 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser, going down by 1.05%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is rather more bearish than bullish. If the decline continues to the support of $591.3, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to $580.

BNB is trading at $603.2 at press time.