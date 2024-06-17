Advertisement
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for June 17

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can top coins rise by end of week?
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 16:07
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It is too early to think about a market reversal, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.55% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the support level of $65,129. If sellers' pressure continues, the decline may lead to the test of the $64,000 range shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $65,280 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of BTC, going down by 1.41%.

    Image by TradingView

    The rate of ETH has failed to keep yesterday's bullish closure, which means that sellers are again more powerful than buyers. If the daily bar closes near the support of $3,432, there is a possibility to see an ongoing correction to $3,300.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,509 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the exception to the rule, rising by 5.81%.

    Image by TradingView

    Traders should pay attention to the closure in terms of the nearest resistance of $0.5301. If the daily candle closes with no long wick, there might not be enough strength for a breakout, followed by a move to $0.54.

    XRP is trading at $0.5189 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

