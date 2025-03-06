Satoshi Nakamoto, Vitalik Buterin Dominate Crypto Mentions: Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A recent report by on-chain analytics firm Santiment has shown the most frequently mentioned crypto founders across various online platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, Farcaster and Bitcointalk. The analysis highlights key figures who have shaped the crypto scene, with Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, topping the list.

Accompanying Santiment's tweet was a chart that indicated all-time mentions of relevant crypto founders according to discussion frequency on X, Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, Farcaster and Bitcointalk.

👨‍🦰 The following chart indicates the all-time mentions of relevant crypto founders according to discussion frequency on X, Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, Farcaster, and Bitcointalk. These are the top 10:



1⃣ Satoshi Nakamoto: The mysterious figure behind Bitcoin, credited with writing… pic.twitter.com/BHt9fEFwAt — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 5, 2025

In its tweet, Santiment named the top 10 most-mentioned cryptocurrency founders, per the chart. The top three include Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator(s) of Bitcoin, who is credited with producing the whitepaper in 2008 and establishing the first blockchain-based digital currency. Do Kwon, cofounder of Terra (LUNA) and UST, is well-known for the 2022 collapse of his algorithmic stablecoin project, which resulted in the loss of billions of dollars in investor funds. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum cofounder, pioneered smart contracts, which allowed decentralized apps (dApps), NFTs and DeFi to flourish.

Justin Sun, Shiba Inu's Ryoshi, among top 10

Santiment went on to list the rest of the top 10 most-mentioned crypto founders, noting that when one of these names starts trending on social media, crypto market volatility typically rises. Prices often rise or fall in response to the positive (FOMO) or negative (FUD) community views associated with them.

The rest of the top 10 include Tron founder Justin Sun; Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, whose crypto exchange imploded in 2022; Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor and proponent of Bitcoin Cash (BCH); and Ryoshi, the anonymous founder of Shiba Inu (SHIB), who disappeared from the public eye after launching one of the biggest meme coins.

Others include Charles Hoskinson, creator of Cardano (ADA) and cofounder of Ethereum; Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin (LTC); and Changpeng Zhao, cofounder and former CEO of Binance.

David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO and one of the architects of the XRP Ledger, ranks 11th on the chart.