    Satoshi Nakamoto, Vitalik Buterin Dominate Crypto Mentions: Report

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 14:19
    Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi, Binance's Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, Ripple CTO David Schwartz also among most mentioned
    Cover image via youtu.be

    A recent report by on-chain analytics firm Santiment has shown the most frequently mentioned crypto founders across various online platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, Farcaster and Bitcointalk. The analysis highlights key figures who have shaped the crypto scene, with Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, topping the list.

    Accompanying Santiment's tweet was a chart that indicated all-time mentions of relevant crypto founders according to discussion frequency on X, Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, Farcaster and Bitcointalk.

    In its tweet, Santiment named the top 10 most-mentioned cryptocurrency founders, per the chart. The top three include Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator(s) of Bitcoin, who is credited with producing the whitepaper in 2008 and establishing the first blockchain-based digital currency. Do Kwon, cofounder of Terra (LUNA) and UST, is well-known for the 2022 collapse of his algorithmic stablecoin project, which resulted in the loss of billions of dollars in investor funds. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum cofounder, pioneered smart contracts, which allowed decentralized apps (dApps), NFTs and DeFi to flourish.

    Justin Sun, Shiba Inu's Ryoshi, among top 10

    Santiment went on to list the rest of the top 10 most-mentioned crypto founders, noting that when one of these names starts trending on social media, crypto market volatility typically rises. Prices often rise or fall in response to the positive (FOMO) or negative (FUD) community views associated with them.

    The rest of the top 10 include Tron founder Justin Sun; Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, whose crypto exchange imploded in 2022; Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor and proponent of Bitcoin Cash (BCH); and Ryoshi, the anonymous founder of Shiba Inu (SHIB), who disappeared from the public eye after launching one of the biggest meme coins.

    Others include Charles Hoskinson, creator of Cardano (ADA) and cofounder of Ethereum; Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin (LTC); and Changpeng Zhao, cofounder and former CEO of Binance.

    David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO and one of the architects of the XRP Ledger, ranks 11th on the chart. 

