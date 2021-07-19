Rothschild Investment Boosts Its GBTC and ETHE Holdings

Rothschild Investment Corporation has bought 103,059 more shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



This brings its total holdings to GBTC holdings to $4.2 million.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust has also scooped 13,817 more shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust. The Chicago-based investment firm has now invested $6.3 million in ETHE after disclosing its initial stake in the trust in mid-April.

The firm initially purchased less than a million GBTC shares, according to its January filing.

It is worth noting that Rothschild Investment Corporation, which was founded by Monroe Rothschild all the way back in 1908, has nothing to do with the famous Rothschild family.